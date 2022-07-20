Editorial Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation

The why and how of Open RAN, capex/opex savings and through honest collaboration, have been pretty well sorted. Now it’s time to leverage the capabilities of virtualized, open, multi-vendor solutions to deliver innovation.

For operators, hosting radio workloads in cloud environments can facilitate a host of optimizations based on near-real-time network telemetry and the ability to action on that data. For enterprise customers focused not on technology but on use cases and attendant outcomes, Open RAN is the path forward—complex problems require tailored solutions. While questions remain about go-to-market strategies, engagement and governance models, and the ability to scale, the momentum is building and finish line is in sight.

Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

John Baker, SVP of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir