Plume Webinar: Realizing the power of WiFi 6

The Wi-Fi Alliance predicted that the certification of Wi-Fi 6 at the end of 2019 would mark a significant inflection point in adoption. Two years after the certification, what does adoption really look like and what benefits does the latest generation of WiFi technology bring to service providers as they look to provide exceptional user experience inside the home, and to every connected device?



Along with exploring the state of WiFi 6 this webinar will take a deep dive into how service providers can find ways to pair WiFi 6 with sophisticated cloud control and AI-driven intelligence so they can truly fulfill the dream of the smart home.



Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News

Bill McFarland, Chief Technology Officer, Plume