Logistics 4.0 is revolutionizing global supply chains by connecting operations, accelerating process automation, empowering the mobile workforce, and securing on-site data. Private 4G/5G keeps busy warehouses and distribution centers productive, competitive, and resilient.
Join Ericsson and Levata on August 7th as they reveal insights from distribution-center executives (USD 100 million–5 billion) on the four must-have innovations for private 4G/5G rollouts:
Eliminating Coverage Blind Spots
• Extend ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity across yards, docks and sprawling facilities
• Seamlessly scale as operations grow
Real-Time Asset Tracking and Secure Mobile Workflows
• Gain fine-grained visibility into inventory, equipment status and utilization
• Support handheld scanners, rugged tablets and point-of-sale terminals with interference-free, enterprise-grade security
Advanced Industrial Automation and Robotics
• Orchestrate robotic motion control, smart cameras and automated guided vehicles over deterministic networks
• Boost throughput, accuracy and safety in palletizing, picking and sortation
Predictive Maintenance and Edge-Powered Computer Vision
• Continuously monitor equipment health via private 4G/5G–connected sensors
Discover how Levata’s services-led expertise in Wi-Fi and private networks—combined with Ericsson’s compact private 4G/5G solutions and Zebra-ready devices—drives end-to-end deployments from proof of concept to full production.
Speakers:
Jose Perez, Director of IT Infrastructure Services, Levata
Ray Clounch, Senior Network Consultant, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions
James Blackman, Global Editor, RCR Wireless News