Logistics 4.0 is revolutionizing global supply chains by connecting operations, accelerating process automation, empowering the mobile workforce, and securing on-site data. Private 4G/5G keeps busy warehouses and distribution centers productive, competitive, and resilient.

Join Ericsson and Levata on August 7th as they reveal insights from distribution-center executives (USD 100 million–5 billion) on the four must-have innovations for private 4G/5G rollouts:

Eliminating Coverage Blind Spots

• Extend ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity across yards, docks and sprawling facilities

• Seamlessly scale as operations grow



Real-Time Asset Tracking and Secure Mobile Workflows

• Gain fine-grained visibility into inventory, equipment status and utilization

• Support handheld scanners, rugged tablets and point-of-sale terminals with interference-free, enterprise-grade security



Advanced Industrial Automation and Robotics

• Orchestrate robotic motion control, smart cameras and automated guided vehicles over deterministic networks

• Boost throughput, accuracy and safety in palletizing, picking and sortation



Predictive Maintenance and Edge-Powered Computer Vision

• Continuously monitor equipment health via private 4G/5G–connected sensors



Discover how Levata’s services-led expertise in Wi-Fi and private networks—combined with Ericsson’s compact private 4G/5G solutions and Zebra-ready devices—drives end-to-end deployments from proof of concept to full production.

Speakers:

Jose Perez, Director of IT Infrastructure Services, Levata

Ray Clounch, Senior Network Consultant, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions