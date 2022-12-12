Editorial Report: Private Networks European Forum - Key Findings

This report takes the key learnings from the key stakeholders in the private 5G sphere, as discussed at the recent Private Networks Europe Forum. It considers the market in numbers by geography and by vertical, the battle royale between operators and integrators for the hearts and minds of enterprises, competition with Wi-Fi 6 and 7 for network control of production plants, the interplay with the open RAN movement, the technical and go-to-market challenges to bring private 5G to the mass market, plus the global regulatory climate with spectrum, and the challenge to assure SLAs as part of network management contracts.

The report also presents private 5G case studies from enterprises including Ferrovial, Arcelik, Hutchison Ports, and others. A full event review, this report covers every aspect of Private Networks Europe Forum.