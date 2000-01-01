As we advance toward 2030, the insatiable demand for wireless data continues to surge, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to secure additional spectrum and optimize existing bands. Ensuring the success of 6G hinges on the timely availability of sufficient spectrum. With the first commercial 6G deployments slated for 2030 and the intricate process of licensing spectrum, it is imperative that we initiate activities to secure spectrum availability for 6G without delay.



6G will leverage all spectrum bands—low, mid, and high—bringing enhanced spectral efficiency to existing bands and pioneering innovations to enable new spectrum. Qualcomm is at the forefront of foundational air interface research, aiming to transform wireless efficiency and significantly enhance capacity and coverage. This groundbreaking work will unlock exciting new use cases for 6G and beyond.



Join this webinar on December 18th to:

Gain a deeper understanding of Qualcomm's vision for 6G spectrum

Explore how Qualcomm's innovations will unlock new bands for 6G operations in the upper mid-band

Learn about Qualcomm's novel spectral efficiency improvements proposed for 6G, designed to achieve unprecedented levels of utilization and efficiency

This session offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain insights into the future of wireless connectivity. Register now to be part of this transformative discussion.

Speakers:



John Kuzin, VP, Spectrum Policy & Regulatory Counsel, Qualcomm, Inc.