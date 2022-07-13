Qualcomm Webinar: 5G mmWave today – Insights on monetization and global adoption

mmWave is poised to deliver the true promise of 5G – cost-efficient extreme capacity and new user experiences. With 110+ operators licensed to deploy ultra-high band spectrum above 24 GHz in over 27 countries, and a robust mmWave device ecosystem, strong 5G mmWave growth continues globally.



Join this webinar to learn about:

-How and where mmWave is being deployed globally

-Business insights and monetization approaches for operators/carriers

-Exciting applications for extreme capacity cost-efficiently enabled by mmWave

-Latest updates in mmWave technology and products



Speakers:

Philippe Poggianti – Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies

Vikas Dhingra – Sr Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies

Alberto Cicalini – Sr Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies