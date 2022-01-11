In early December, 3GPP has reached a consensus on the scope of 5G NR Release 18. This is a significant milestone marking the beginning of 5G Advanced — the second wave of wireless innovations that will fulfill the 5G vision. Release 18 will build on the solid foundation set by Releases 15, 16, and 17, and it sets the longer-term evolution direction of 5G and beyond.

This release will encompass a wide range of new and enhancement projects, ranging from improved MIMO and application of AI/ML to the air interface to extended reality optimizations and broader IoT support.

Join this webinar to get an insider’s first look at these newly defined Release 18 projects and discover how they will fuel our 5G future for the rest of this decade.

Speaker:

Juan Montojo, Vice President, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.