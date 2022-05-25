Qualcomm Webinar: Bringing AI research to wireless communication and sensing

AI for wireless is already here, with applications in areas such as mobility management, sensing and localization, smart signaling and interference management. Recently, Qualcomm Technologies has prototyped the AI-enabled air interface and launched the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite. These developments are possible thanks to expertise in both wireless and machine learning from over a decade of foundational research in these complementing fields.

Our approach brings together the modeling flexibility and computational efficiency of machine learning and the out-of-domain generalization and interpretability of wireless domain expertise.

In this webinar, Qualcomm AI Research presents an overview of state-of-the-art research at the intersection of the two fields and offers a glimpse into the future of the wireless industry.

Qualcomm AI Research is an initiative of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Speakers:

Arash Behboodi, Machine Learning Research Scientist (Senior Staff Engineer/Manager), Qualcomm AI Research

Daniel Dijkman, Machine Learning Research Scientist (Principal Engineer), Qualcomm AI Research