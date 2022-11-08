Qualcomm Webinar: Enabling the metaverse with 5G

5G is going mainstream across the globe, and this is an exciting time to harness the low latency, high capacity, high reliability, and flexibility of 5G to enable emerging applications like boundless XR for more immersive AR and VR experiences. These applications distribute processing such that on-device processing is augmented by high-performance edge cloud graphics rendering over a high-capacity low-latency 5G connection. VR is ready for deployment in 5G private networks, while AR can be enabled in the near term with Wi-Fi powered AR glasses communicating to the cloud via a 5G-enabled phone. In addition, 5G standards are evolving to enable low-power and low-latency AR glasses to be deployed at a large scale. New device capabilities like APIs and perception-enhanced wireless can further improve performance.

Join this webinar to learn:

How low-latency and power-efficient 5G enables applications like boundless AR and VR

The latest results from our boundless XR 5G testbed at the Qualcomm campus

How APIs and perception-enhanced wireless techniques improve performance

The 5G standards evolution path for enhancing XR applications

Speaker:

Hemanth Sampath, Sr. Director of Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.