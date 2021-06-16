Wireless connectivity and mobile are inseparable. Mobile gaming, compute productivity, wireless XR are among the many mobile applications that rely heavily on fast, responsive, and reliable wireless connections. In turn, those connections translate directly to perceived quality of a device, alongside processor and RAM. In addition to 5G, advancements in Wi-Fi 6, 6E and beyond are accelerating, and putting more capable devices and immersive applications in the hands of users. Bluetooth connectivity has also exploded in importance as wired headphones give way to wireless, and users increase the weight they put on crisp, reliable, and responsive wireless audio.

With the latest Qualcomm FastConnect connectivity systems, Qualcomm Technologies is defining “connectivity powerhouse” for mobile. In this webinar you will hear from the product marketing lead of the FastConnect portfolio, Qualcomm Technologies’ Senior Manager of Marketing, Caleb Banke, as he discusses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features to look for and technology innovation to watch for the next generation of immersive apps and experiences.

What you will learn

· How tech transitions in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are redefining connected experiences

· Why advanced Wi-Fi features such as 4-stream DBS and 4K QAM matter to mobile users

· The latest on status and importance of Wi-Fi 6E

· What recent and upcoming advancements in Bluetooth audio mean for mobile

· How Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth audio and 5G come together to deliver a true connectivity powerhouse

Qualcomm FastConnect is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Speaker:

Caleb Banke, Senior Manager of Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.