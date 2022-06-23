Qualcomm Webinar: Realizing mission-critical industrial automation with 5G

Manufacturers seeking better operational efficiencies, with reduced downtime and higher yield, are at the leading edge of the Industry 4.0 transformation. With mobile system components and reliable wireless connectivity between them, flexible manufacturing systems can be reconfigured quickly for new tasks, to troubleshoot issues, or in response to shifts in supply and demand.

5G connectivity enables flexibility in demanding industrial environments with key capabilities such as ultra-reliable wireless connectivity, wireless Ethernet, time-sensitive networking (TSN), and positioning. There is a long history of R&D collaboration between Bosch Rexroth and Qualcomm Technologies for the effective application of these 5G capabilities to industrial automation use cases. At the Robert Bosch Elektronik GmbH factory in Salzgitter, Germany, this collaboration has reached new heights by demonstrating time-synchronized control of an industrial robot, and remote positioning of an automated guided vehicle (AGV) over a live, ultra-reliable 5G private network.

Join the session to learn how:

Qualcomm Technologies and Bosch Rexroth are collaborating to accelerate the Industry 4.0 transformation

5G technologies deliver key capabilities for mission-critical industrial automation

Distributed control solutions can work effectively across 5G TSN networks

A single 5G technology platform solves connectivity and positioning needs for flexible manufacturing

Speakers:

Fatih Ulupinar, Principal Engineer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.