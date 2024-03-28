Mobile devices are at the center of most loved experiences – using them to game, to collaborate, and everything in between. This webinar will discuss next-level connectivity with the recently announced Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7900 Mobile Connectivity System featuring ground-breaking AI-enhanced Wi-Fi and integration of Ultra Wideband. This system optimizes our mobile devices to deliver benefits across power, comprehensive proximity capabilities, and next-generation multi-device experiences.



In this webinar Javier del Prado, VP and GM of Mobile Connectivity at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will discuss how the FastConnect 7900 delivers seamless connected experiences.



Speaker:

Javier del Prado, VP & GM, Mobile Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.