Qualcomm Webinar: How Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the 10 Gbps Wi-Fi era worldwide

Wi-Fi 7 is on the way, bringing huge new capabilities that build on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. The addition of Multi-Link operation and 320MHz channel support, to name a few, will usher in a new era of high performance wireless connectivity. As a global wireless connectivity leader, Qualcomm Technologies has developed a complete ecosystem of Wi-Fi 7 products in anticipation of the 802.11be standard, including our third-generation Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series platforms. This webinar will discuss how this next generation of products combines a robust Wi-Fi 7 feature suite with our scalable platform architecture to usher in the 10 Gbps Wi-Fi era worldwide.

From platform level innovations to the standards that allow us to maximize what is possible, in this webinar Nick Kucharewski, SVP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will outline how we are able to achieve game-changing throughput and incredibly low latency and why the time is now for Wi-Fi 7.

Speaker:

Nick Kucharewski, SVP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



