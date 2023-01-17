Qualcomm Webinar: How Wi-Fi 7 and Multi-Link Mesh will revolutionize home networking

To serve the array of high-performance devices populating today’s hyper-connected homes and take full advantage of the Gigabit and multi-Gigabit broadband connections increasingly available to households across the globe, a new class of Wi-Fi home networks has arrived. This webinar will discuss how the recently released Qualcomm® Immersive Home Platform combines Wi-Fi 7 capabilities with breakthrough Qualcomm® Multi-Link Mesh to power the next generation of home routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems. These systems will be capable of delivering multi-Gigabit connectivity to virtually every corner of the home, support high-performance real-time applications and manage the complex congestion and interference profiles that are a reality in today’s homes.

In this webinar, Nick Kucharewski, SVP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will outline how the new Qualcomm Immersive Home Wi-Fi 7 Platform are set to deliver immediate performance benefits for both legacy devices and the newest Wi-Fi 7 connected devices.

Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform and Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.



Speaker:

Nick Kucharewski, SVP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



