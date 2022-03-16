Qualcomm Webinar: How Wi-Fi 7-era innovations will transform next gen mobile, compute and XR experiences

Wi-Fi 7 will bring new and significant capabilities that will reshape how we use and think about Wi-Fi. As the industry continues to define Wi-Fi 7, one truth about all previous generations is clear: implementation will drive differentiation. With an eye toward realizing the fullest potential of Wi-Fi 7, this session will offer a clear-eyed view and profiling of how to maximize Wi-Fi 7’s potential.



In parallel, Bluetooth® audio capabilities have never been more important as users switch from wired to wireless and expect unfaltering robustness, latency so low it’s imperceptible, and wire-class quality. Sophisticated audio features are critical partners to Wi-Fi 7 to deliver the deeply immersive experiences users demand and expect.



In this webinar, you will hear from the VP & GM of Mobile and Compute Connectivity business (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.), Dino Bekis, as he discusses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth innovations as the industry transitions to the next generation of immersive apps and experiences.



Speaker:

Dino Bekis, Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Compute and Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



