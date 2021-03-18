Quectel White Paper: Accelerate IoT device time-to-market by combining antennas and modules As IoT continues its move into the mainstream with billions of devices entering deployment, organizations are moving from limited, pilot projects to hyperscale roll-outs which the digital future of the business depends upon. The earlier stages of IoT, in which getting design and configuration wrong was acceptable, are over because fixing hundreds of thousands of devices out in the field is too costly for many IoT business cases to sustain.

Alongside huge development attention that has been devoted to connectivity and the selection of the right network, a third area – the antenna – needs to be given equal attention because of the fundamental impact it has on device performance. However, antenna decisions are often neglected until the end of the development process, resulting in unnecessary compromises and sub-optimal siting of antennas that could have been avoided with better planning and design.

Quectel’s latest whitepaper “IoT Antennas: Accelerate IoT device time-to-market by combining antennas and modules” addresses the importance of antenna decisions and examines: