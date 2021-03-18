Quectel White Paper: Accelerate IoT device time-to-market by combining antennas and modules
As IoT continues its move into the mainstream with billions of devices entering deployment, organizations are moving from limited, pilot projects to hyperscale roll-outs which the digital future of the business depends upon. The earlier stages of IoT, in which getting design and configuration wrong was acceptable, are over because fixing hundreds of thousands of devices out in the field is too costly for many IoT business cases to sustain.