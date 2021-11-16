New Quectel White Paper: Why cellular connectivity provides the robust, secure foundation for new revenues in smart metering

Smart meter deployments have been underway across the globe for many years with many millions of devices already deployed. Substantial and sustained further growth is expected as utility companies seek more accurate, granular and timely data to operate their businesses more efficiently. By definition, a smart meter must be connected so it can transmit data and therefore the connectivity is a mission critical requirement. With a wide range of options available, the connectivity decision is increasingly based on the cost, security, coverage, power usage and the potential throughput of the connectivity. Each of these can cause deployments to succeed or fail and therefore must be carefully balanced against each other to create an optimal solution.

The latest whitepaper from Quectel, “Why cellular connectivity provides the robust, secure foundation for new revenues in smart metering” discusses the challenges faced by an industry trying to globalize within a fragmented market, as well as the importance of the right connectivity in the deployment of smart meters. Cellular low power wide area (LPWA) networks have a series of advantages to bring to smart meter deployments, and this white paper looks at these advantages and examines: