AI is becoming a key part of how modern telecom networks work—especially with 5G and upcoming 6G. Instead of just helping with small tasks, AI is now being built into the core of the network, making smart decisions in real time. This is especially important for technologies like MU-MIMO, which help manage lots of connections at once. But for AI to make good decisions, it needs to be trained on data that reflects how networks behave in the real world—not just ideal conditions.

This paper looks at the pros and cons of using real vs. synthetic data and explains why combining both with tools like a RAN Scenario Generator (RSG) is the best way to train AI. It also shows how this approach can help prevent AI from drifting off course, prepare networks for changes and threats, and improve things like energy use, service quality, and planning for 6G.