1200x400_Register_now (17)

Traditional DAS solutions can be costly, complex, and slow to deploy. There is a better way.

Join SureCall and RCR Wireless News for a live webinar exploring how hybrid DAS is transforming enterprise cellular solutions— delivering carrier-grade performance without the expense and complications of active DAS.

In this session, you’ll learn about these topics and more:

  • Rapid deployment under FCC Part 20
  • Simplified scalability expands coverage across multiple carriers without the need for fiber backhaul
  • Comparing hybrid and traditional DAS in terms of noise, capacity, and bandwidth efficiency
  • Fiber-optic RF transport for near loss-less transmission across extremely long distances
  • Seamless densification for connectivity in large and multi-building environments

Speakers:
Hongtao Zhan, CEO, SureCall
Dennis McColl, Former Verizon Fellow, Founder, PracticalRF Consulting
Eric Mercil, VP of Enterprise Sales, SureCall
Sean Kinney, Principal Analyst, RCR Wireless News
RCR Wireless News-2