Traditional DAS solutions can be costly, complex, and slow to deploy. There is a better way.



Join SureCall and RCR Wireless News for a live webinar exploring how hybrid DAS is transforming enterprise cellular solutions— delivering carrier-grade performance without the expense and complications of active DAS.

In this session, you’ll learn about these topics and more:

Rapid deployment under FCC Part 20

Simplified scalability expands coverage across multiple carriers without the need for fiber backhaul

Comparing hybrid and traditional DAS in terms of noise, capacity, and bandwidth efficiency

Fiber-optic RF transport for near loss-less transmission across extremely long distances

Seamless densification for connectivity in large and multi-building environments

Speakers:

Hongtao Zhan, CEO, SureCall

Dennis McColl, Former Verizon Fellow, Founder, PracticalRF Consulting

Eric Mercil, VP of Enterprise Sales, SureCall

Sean Kinney, Principal Analyst, RCR Wireless News