There is a sense, increasingly, that all Industry 4.0 roads lead to here; that all the new remote-worker and production-line applications that private 5G has brought into view in recent times will gain absolute focus with generative AI – to the point that macro challenges with ageing workers, disappearing skills, digital workloads, economic pressures will be solved in a heartbeat.

Of course, it is never so simple. But the early signs are positive, as generative AI is made real in Industry 4.0 on private 5G networks.