For years, advances in wireless connectivity have been defined largely by speed. Each new Wi-Fi generation has pushed peak throughput higher and reduced latency, with Wi-Fi 7 representing a major leap forward in peak wireless performance. But as AI becomes increasingly embedded in the systems that shape how we live and work, the expectations placed on wireless networks are expanding beyond headline speeds alone.

This next-generation standard is designed to support the demands of AI-driven systems, immersive experiences, automation, and collaboration, where consistency and responsiveness are critical. Wi-Fi 8 brings wireless connectivity closer than ever to the predictability and performance traditionally associated with wired networks, enabling mission-critical and AI-enabled applications to operate seamlessly.

