As the world anticipates the shift from 5G to 6G, the debate centers on whether this transition will be an evolutionary enhancement or a revolutionary leap in telecommunications. While emerging standards, spectrum allocations, and use case develoment will obviously define what 6G becomes, there's the other pressing question—are operators ready for another generational investment cycle, and do users really need it?



Read RCR Wireless News' latest report to explore what’s truly driving the next G, beyond the buzzwords. We’ll examine how network testing, spectrum readiness, standards development, AI integration and operator investment strategies will shape the real-world rollout of 6G.