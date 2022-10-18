Editorial Report: RF interference & optimization in 5G systems

C-Band deployment delays over interference concerns. Shared CBRS spectrum. Significant coordination zones for 3.45-3.55 GHz. Spectrum is a finite resource, and while regulators continue to make additional airwaves available, it's often not free and clear. What does this mean for the cost and utility of spectrum for which carriers pay billions of dollars? How do you approach network optimization with such wide variation among the low, mid and high bands that are now in use by all of the U.S. national carriers? RCR Wireless News explores current and near-term spectrum issues.