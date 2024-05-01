al-32022-044_Onlinebanner_White_paper_IEEE802-11be_Technology_Introduction_600x400_e_stat (1)

The IEEE 802.11 MAC and PHY layers are continuously being improved to offer more efficiency and support new use cases. The next generation of Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), also known as Extremely High Throughput (EHT), focuses on multiple enhancements that offer lower latency and higher reliability.

In this white paper, Rohde & Schwarz experts explain the technologies that enable Wi-Fi 7, its test and measurement challenges as well as relevant, leading-edge solutions.

To download the white paper please complete the form.
RCR Wireless News Logo Transparent-1