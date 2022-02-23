5G network development is driven by improved data services, higher mobile data rates, and reduced latency. However, legacy voice and video communication remain key services to maintaining subscriber happiness.

According to analysts, voice subscriptions worldwide will double annually until 2025. Such high demand means voice services will be an important part of service providers 5G business models well into the future.

This white paper will help you navigate the network deployment and connectivity options supporting VoNR and data services within 5G. The paper concludes with a summary on the signaling parameters for both the network and UE side.