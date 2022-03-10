20220310 Rohde & Schwarz (APAC) Interference Hunting White Paper 600x200

Rohde & Schwarz White Paper: An introduction to interference hunting

Interference in the Radio Access Network is ubiquitous and becoming more critical as the deployment of the latest cellular standards brings increased sensitivity and subsequent degradation of network capacity and subscriber Quality of Experience. The rapid rise in both the prevalence and the importance of radio frequency communica­tions has increased the significance of interference hunting as a means to identify and resolve interference issues as quickly and efficiently as possible.

In this whitepaper, you will learn:

  • The different sources of interference
  • A practical approach to the analysis of interferers
  • Appropriate tools and techniques to resolve interference issues
