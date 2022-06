5G is a transformational technology designed to provide significant flexibility and support for a variety of use cases. In this white paper, we describe the emerging infrastructure trends of wireless networks for 4G, 5G, and beyond 5G. Such trends include:

Spectrum trends

Densification & coverage extension methods

Virtualization and cloudification

Network customization and intelligence

These trends provide even more opportunities to service providers for network deployments, network customization, and network optimization.