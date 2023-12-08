Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) technology has drawn increasing attention in academia and industry due to the potential technical advantages it may provide to future wireless communications systems like the upcoming 6th generation of mobile communications. This technology shows promise as a way to control electromagnetic waves passing through the radio propagation channel using metamaterials with properties that are not encountered in nature. Does that sound like science fiction? It’s not!

This white paper will provide a:



High level introduction to the promising technology of reconfigurable intelligent networks



An overview of the T&M requirements and challenges on the system level while addressing the assessment of reflection/refraction patterns, performance and post-installation issues in the field.