Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) is an innovative new technology that enables the parallel use of LTE and 5G in the same frequency band. For many carriers that do not own 5G frequency bands, dynamic spectrum sharing allows them the ability to immediately capitalize on the benefits of 5G and deploy it in existing LTE frequency bands.

This document aims to explain the technology behind DSS and the reasons why so many wireless operators around the world are adopting DSS. In addition to an overview of the motivations and underlying technologies of DSS, this document also describes what upgrades are necessary from a network & mobile device perspective to support a 5G NR launch that utilizes DSS.