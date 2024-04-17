On Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, get insights on user equipment (UE) power saving techniques introduced by 3GPP releases 16/17 and how to measure the battery lifetime of 5G devices. Every 3GPP release also introduces new sophisticated techniques to reduce UE power consumption. This usually entails finding a balance between power consumption and power throughout and/or latency.

You will learn about:

-Main drivers of UE power consumption

-Power saving techniques introduced by 3GPP Rel. 16/17

-How to measure the UE battery lifetime



Speaker:

Lothar Walter, 3GPP RAN2 Delegate, Rohde & Schwarz