Rohde & Schwarz White Paper: The single score for network quality of experience (QoE)

Download this white paper to learn how the NPS integrates voice and data KPIs to calculate an overall network score and deliver improvement recommendations.

The white paper also describes how Rohde & Schwarz (MNT) products implement the network performance score versions 1.1 and 1.2. In the more advanced version 2.0, the ETSI TR 103 559 method is also applied, but thresholds and weights are adjusted to high-performing networks and initial 5G deployments.

The Network Performance Score (NPS):

-Is an ETSI-ratified methodology

- Characterizes overall network performance in a single, transparent and QoE-centric metric

- Compares the quality of mobile networks within a market and globally for the purposes of benchmarking and optimization campaigns.