Subscribers expect their mobile operator to deliver a seamless Quality of Experience when using voice, video services and OTT applications and in a highly competitive market, ensuring QoE is a key factor to avoid churn. With the emergence of 5G and the demanding commercial use cases it enables, avoiding degradation of QoE becomes critical to secure operators’ revenue. Therefore, automated testing solutions that deliver real-time visibility of QoE from the end user perspective are essential to diagnose and resolve network issues before customers become affected.

Register for this webinar to learn about:

-The principles of ensuring end to end QoE and QoS

-New test methodologies for 5G including private networks, Connected Cars and ORAN

-The importance of real user devices and smart ways to integrate them into a testing environment

-The advantages of open architecture, allowing full integration in CI/CD pipelines

-A practical case study from a Tier 1 operator

Who should attend?

-Mobile network operators

-Managed service providers

-New 5G verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, enterprise, private network operators

Speakers:

Michael Sedlacek – Co- Founder & Product Management, SEGRON

Florian Leeder – Head of Product Management, SEGRON

Don't miss this webinar that presents an innovative and powerful approach to ensure 5G QoE.