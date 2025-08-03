In an increasingly interconnected world, the demand for seamless communication across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks has never been greater. This webinar brings together Mavenir and Simnovus to explore the requirements, challenges, and advancement in this space.



Join us as the experts from these companies provide the following insights:

Dive into the Future of Connectivity : Understand end-to-end perspective on the opportunities and challenges in bridging terrestrial and satellite communication.

Innovate at the Base Station : Get insight into the evolving role of base stations in enabling seamless integration with non-terrestrial networks.

Validate the Next Generation of Networks: Deep dive into the critical role of validation in ensuring connectivity and service delivery over non-terrestrial networks.

This session will provide insights into how the industry is driving innovation to bridge the gap and connect those who remain unconnected.



Panel: