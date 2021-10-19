As digital services evolve and users continue to demand faster speeds and higher availability, network densification is proving to be a key driver for enabling successful 5G networks. Small cells, in particular, are seen by operators as a method of increasing cellular network capacity, quality and resilience; however, the sheer number of small cells needed in the 5G era creates a number of challenges.

This webinar looks at how operators and their partners are tackling these challenges and planning for the densification of their networks.

Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News

Tom Craft, Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions, CommScope

Peadar Forbes, Director, Radio Platform Development, Analog Devices

Peter Claydon, President, Picocom