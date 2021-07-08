Before the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial real estate (CRE) owners and operators used cellular, IoT and AI technologies to offer tenants new, connected amenities to drive up net operating income (NOI) while attracting and retaining lessees.

Post-COVID, with work from home a potentially permanent shift, CRE priorities have changed, but those underlying technology investments can still be leveraged to the same ends. The combination of cellular, IoT, AI and other technologies can help make buildings smarter and safer, empowering owners and operators to ensure public health guidelines are maintained while giving occupants a better, more secure experience.