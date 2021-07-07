Before the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial real estate (CRE) owners and operators used cellular, IoT and AI technologies to offer tenants new, connected amenities to drive up net operating income (NOI) while attracting and retaining lessees.

Post-COVID, with work from home a potentially permanent shift, CRE priorities have changed, but those underlying technology investments can still be leveraged to the same ends. The combination of cellular, IoT, AI and other technologies can help make buildings smarter and safer, empowering owners and operators to ensure public health guidelines are maintained while giving occupants a better, more secure experience.

Watch the webinar to discover how IoT-enabled smart building applications can help facilities managers to make smarter decisions based on data collected from IoT devices to help them streamline and automate building management. You will learn:

-How IoT-enabled solutions can create an efficient smart building ecosystem

-How automation, sensors, and remote capabilities can be leveraged to protect building occupants and assets, reduce energy waste, and streamline building management

-How to choose the best IoT technology or combination of technology to enable your IoT smart building solution

Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Marco Argenton, Head of Product Management, IoT Cellular Modules, Telit

Brad Jolly, Senior Applications Engineer, Keysight Technologies