Power Conservation: A Global Priority with a 5G Focus

Global average energy prices have been on the rise for players in the telecom space, as they recognize at the same time the power-hungry nature of 5G network infrastructure requirements. The rise of AI exacts a powerful factor, where an AI search requires ten times the power consumption of a Google search. As well, enterprises outside the 5G domain face similar challenges. Tech leaders know this can no longer be seen as a sunk cost and that this trend is expected to only get worse if this is not addressed.

All these factors, and more, converge to make energy security, affordability, and industrial competitiveness critical points alongside sustainability. Solutions for 5G network infrastructure stakeholders are needed, many of which can also apply to a broad range of enterprises facing similar challenges.

This white paper provides an overview of global trends in power consumption and 5G test lab challenges for achieving sustainable power conservation along with solutions to address the requirements of that goal. It includes insights on proven strategies in lab automation and optimization that empower operational efficiencies in the test lab, and which can benefit an organization’s business objectives on a wider scale far beyond power savings.