The advent of 5G and its adoption of cloud-native architectures are redefining the telecommunications landscape, bringing unprecedented scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. This whitepaper, Is 5G the Harbinger of Cloud-Native Chaos?, explores the transformative principles of 5G Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNFs), including microservices architecture, containerization, Kubernetes orchestration, automated healing, and auto-scaling. These core elements enable 5G networks to deliver the agility and performance necessary for next-generation services while also introducing inherent vulnerabilities that demand attention. By focusing on the resilience of 5G CNFs, this paper equips mobile network operators (MNOs) with critical strategies to ensure fault tolerance and maintain Quality of Experience (QoE) despite inevitable system failures.

This whitepaper covers an in-depth exploration of the "designed-to-fail" philosophy central to cloud-native 5G, emphasizing the importance of self-healing systems, stateless architecture, and architectural decoupling to mitigate failures. It introduces chaos engineering as a proactive methodology for validating 5G CNF resiliency, detailing how intentional fault injections and system stress tests uncover weaknesses before they manifest in production environments. Readers will learn to correlate failure impacts—such as resource constraints, network contention, and object failures—with QoE degradation and discover actionable strategies to enhance system reliability.

Through real-world examples, predictive analytics, and advanced validation techniques, this paper highlights the necessity of proactive measures in 5G cloud-native environments. By understanding and addressing the potential chaos inherent in 5G, stakeholders can ensure stable, secure, and high-performing networks that meet the demands of modern connectivity. Whether you are a developer, MNO, or industry leader, this whitepaper serves as a guide to navigating the complexities of cloud-native 5G ecosystems.