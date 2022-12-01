Editorial Webinar: The state of Wi-Fi 6, 6E and 7

When Wi-Fi 6 Extended, which refers to the ability to operate Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band, was announced, the industry rejoiced for it was the first time in 20 years that Wi-Fi technology was allocated additional spectrum. Users are still in the process of upgrading to 6 and 6E, but the next generation of wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7 is already on the horizon, promising even higher data rates and lower latency. What does adoption of 6 and 6E look like now and when and what can we expect from Wi-Fi 7?

Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless

Adam Smith, Product Marketing, LitePoint

Keysight & Qualcomm Representatives