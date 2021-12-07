RCR Wireless News Logo Transparent-1

Editorial Webinar: The state of Wi-Fi 6/6E

 
 
Wi-Fi 6 offers a host of advanced features, such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, target wake time, 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation mode and transmit beamforming.

The Wi-Fi Alliance predicted that the certification of Wi-Fi 6 at the end of 2019 would mark a significant inflection point in adoption. Two years after the certification, what does adoption really look like, and what is the status of Wi-Fi 6 devices around the world?

Speakers:
Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Adam Smith, Product Marketing, LitePoint
Kevin Robinson, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Wi-Fi Alliance
 
