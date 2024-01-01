Telecom operators are perfectly positioned to expand their data centers with accelerated computing infrastructure to support generative AI models and manufacture intelligence. This new class of data centers, known as AI factories, enhances generative AI training and inference for local governments, enterprises, and startups.



This webinar introduces how a full-stack generative AI platform, powered by Supermicro and NVIDIA, enable telecom companies to unlock new revenue opportunities in a dynamic market.



Webinar speakers:

Robert Moore, Marketing Consultant, Supermicro

Michael Clegg, Vice President and General Manager, 5G/Edge, Supermicro

Joao Kluck Gomes, Director, Telco Global Business Development, NVIDIA



