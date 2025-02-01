AI is helping CSPs optimize networks, predict maintenance needs, and automate operations to reduce costs and enhance service reliability. With AI-driven customer experience management, CSPs can personalize interactions, anticipate churn and streamline support—boosting customer loyalty. By operationalizing AI with AIOps frameworks, CSPs can efficiently deploy, monitor and scale AI models

Yet, challenges remain:

How can CSPs avoid AI implementation pitfalls that lead to inefficiencies?

What strategies ensure AI models remain accurate and relevant over time?

How can operators balance automation with human oversight to maintain service quality?

Join this webinar on April 8th to hear from industry leaders at Tupl, Spirent, Red Hat and RCR Wireless News as they tackle these critical questions and more.

Speakers



Petri Hautakangas, CEO, Tupl

Stephen Douglas, Head of Market Strategy, Spirent Communications

Fatih Nar, Chief Architect, Application Platform Solutions in Telecom Media & Entertainment, Red Hat

James Blackman, Global Editor, RCR Wireless News