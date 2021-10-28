When it comes to striking a balance between delivering on the multiGbps speeds expected from 5G and the capex-intensive process of deploying millimeter wave (mmWave) small cells, operators have a difficult task. While early criticisms around the viability of mmWave 5G--line-of-sight conditions, oxygen absorption, rain fade, and device compatibility among others--have been worked out through testing and product iteration, there is a very real challenge around focusing precious capital dollars in locations where mmWave 5G makes economic sense.

With the commercial introduction of mmWave 5G network signal boosters, operators now have a new tool to leverage as they expand the reach of 5G in both outdoor and in-building environments. And because a booster, as compared to a gNodeB, doesn’t require pulling fiber to a site or a protracted on-site construction process, coverage expansion using network signal boosters comes at a much lower price point related to both capex and opex.