NTN technology enables 5G user terminals on or near the Earth's surface to connect to satellite-based base stations, offering new capabilities for seamless global coverage.

This white paper explores key aspects of 3GPP Release 17, providing insights into current capabilities, standardization efforts, and the challenges ahead. Tailored for engineers, it highlights innovations in wireless communication, the convergence with aerospace technologies, and the evolving roadmap for NTN deployment.

Gain a detailed understanding of this transformative technology and its potential impact on global connectivity.