Telecom carriers are at a crossroads in their transformation journey. They face challenges such as network disaggregation, cloud strategies and legacy system integration. However, amidst these challenges, new innovations including AI and APIs offer new avenues for growth.



What does the future hold for telcos as they pivot towards cloud-native networks, and how can they evolve to facilitate ROI?





RCR Wireless News ' latest report , a companion piece to Telco Cloud & Edge Forum, explores the technical and strategic aspects of the transition to a cloud native network and the related applications that are driving ROI.