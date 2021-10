38.1% of businesses say the main challenge they face with connectivity is that the cost prohibits deployment scaling.

Industry 4.0 has brought about the next generation of edge computing and connectivity. Wireless connectivity and device management are vital to the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. They enable your business to manage massive numbers of edge devices remotely and optimize your costs.

In this Telit white paper, “Solving Enterprise Customer IoT Connectivity Challenges on a Massive and Global Scale,” you will discover: