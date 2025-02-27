AI is no longer optional—it is a strategic necessity for CSPs: AI-powered automation is essential for reducing opex, enhancing customer experience, and unlocking new revenue streams. Agentic AI and generative AI will drive the next evolution in CSP automation: self-optimizing networks, predictive maintenance, and intelligent service assurance are the future of telecom operations. But, what does the road to get there look like?

Read this report to explore how CSPs can leverage agentic AI to tackle industry challenges, enhance agility, and drive revenue growth amid rapid technological change.