Test and measurement has, since the beginning, carried the weight of innovation, but has remained largely out of sight for the rest of the world. It has rightly been described, among other things, as the hidden layer that makes things work.

Now, as we approach an era of technological advancement unlike anything we have seen before, driven by rapid expansion of AI, rise of cloud computing, emergence of satellite communication technologies, and proliferation of edge infrastructures — testing have become central to keeping colossal and complex systems working like well-oiled machines.

This RCR report delves into the state of the test and measurement market, and surfaces its current challenges and biggest opportunities. It highlights the strategies companies are deploying to remain resilient in a volatile market and isolates the latest advancements and biggest trends at play — exploring their implications on the trajectory of the industry.