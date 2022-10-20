Telecom carriers / mobile operators invest well over a billion dollars per year in their network infrastructure, operations and spectrum. It’s vital for the telecom carriers / mobile operators to access continuous and real-time competitive data to be proactive about when and where they deploy new technology, add or remove infrastructure to meet or leapfrog their competitors, gain insight into how to optimize the usage and ROI in their spectrum assets, and increase market share.

With the emergence of 5G, the costs to invest in new spectrum licenses and equipment continue to sky-rocket. Those investments can be optimized if you know what your competitors are doing, where they are doing and when. Traditional approaches to competitive monitoring like drive tests and crowdsourcing have substantive challenges. This white paper will highlight those challenges, and then introduce a new approach to RF spectrum monitoring that provides competitive intelligence through a continuous, real-time view of the RF spectrum environment.

5 key takeaways:

Limitations of current approaches to competitive intelligence

Importance of real-time and continuous spectrum intelligence

Introduction of a new approach to spectrum intelligence

Advantages of real-time and continuous spectrum intelligence

How telecom carriers / mobile operators can utilize real-time competitive intelligence