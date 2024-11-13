As AI use cases crystallize and general technology is adapted for domain specificity, in this case, telecoms, the song remains the same—aligning investment with opex reduction and monetizable service delivery. AI has a clear role to play but in the context of networks that are increasingly complex without introducing AI, how can operators ride this wave of technological change?



Read this RCR Wireless News' report to explore how to tie telco AI investments to opex reduction and network monetization.



